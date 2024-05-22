Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,218 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $57.81. 1,091,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,618. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.