McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 63.8% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.77. 1,904,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,065. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.65.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.