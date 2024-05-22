Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5475 per share on Saturday, July 20th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

XEL stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,230,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.