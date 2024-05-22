Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 240,892 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 3.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $388,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 47.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 84.9% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 19,656.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 444,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $4,246,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 640,499 shares of company stock worth $186,305,734. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $283.82. 3,304,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,446. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.61. The stock has a market cap of $274.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

