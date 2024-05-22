Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $8.38 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,972 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas makes up 0.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.18% of National Fuel Gas worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,699,000 after acquiring an additional 311,599 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,805 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

NFG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. 421,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

