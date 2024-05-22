Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 1,979.94%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WSTRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 57,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.55.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
