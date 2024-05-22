Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.96. 5,732,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,819,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

