Ultra (UOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.66 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $63.20 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,493.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.06 or 0.00719587 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00063909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00094081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012230 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001177 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 372,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16361912 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,412,187.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

