Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 174 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.13. 3,657,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,492. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

