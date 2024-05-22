Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Trimmed by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after purchasing an additional 210,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,596,000 after buying an additional 124,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $331,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after acquiring an additional 999,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.13. 1,004,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.16. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

