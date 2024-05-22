Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 99,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,210 shares of company stock valued at $116,875,362. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $316.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average of $259.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

