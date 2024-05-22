Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s 4th Largest Position

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 4.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after purchasing an additional 926,531 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after buying an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,185. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

