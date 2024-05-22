EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.675-3.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. EnerSys also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.93-2.03 EPS.

ENS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,350. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $113.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

