Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $451-459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.95 million. Zuora also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09-0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,895. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

