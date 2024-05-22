Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $27.11 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $103.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,953,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,542. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

