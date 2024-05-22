Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $34.49 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.38. 2,232,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,357. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

