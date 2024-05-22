3,338 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Shake Shack by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 246,952 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 19.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after buying an additional 168,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,238,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 685,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.62, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,089,670.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $4,253,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,608 shares of company stock worth $7,321,361 over the last ninety days. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

