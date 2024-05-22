The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,185 shares of company stock worth $29,705,503 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.81. 4,534,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,695,685. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.56 and a 200 day moving average of $155.70.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.