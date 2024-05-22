Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,579 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063,386 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

