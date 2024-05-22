Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 170 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,825.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,286. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,585.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,485.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

