Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,354 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.47. 968,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,354. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.77.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

