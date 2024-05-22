Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 100 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Xylem were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $145.20. 1,306,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,559. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

