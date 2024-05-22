Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2,279.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 957,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,754,000 after purchasing an additional 45,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,249. The company has a market capitalization of $393.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.