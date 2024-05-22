Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 86 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,572,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.45 and a 200 day moving average of $347.61. The stock has a market cap of $327.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,991 shares of company stock valued at $35,915,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

