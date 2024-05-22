Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 720,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,092. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDN

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.