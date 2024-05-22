DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. 1,998,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,970. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

