Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after acquiring an additional 261,664 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,922. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.