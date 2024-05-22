Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 330,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 242,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,029.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 222,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $64.10. 927,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,300. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

