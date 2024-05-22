Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,077 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $57,923,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 265,311 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 809.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 247,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Donaldson by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 174,193 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after buying an additional 113,624 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DCI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,776. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

