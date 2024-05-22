Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,996 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. 817,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,728. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

