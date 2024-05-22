KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,941,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,594,850 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 2.13% of KeyCorp worth $287,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 86,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after buying an additional 289,258 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.9 %

KEY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 7,179,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,183,606. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.