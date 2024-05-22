Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 20,493 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $55.52. 4,128,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

