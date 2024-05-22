Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 15,878 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 28,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $117.20. The stock had a trading volume of 955,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,878. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

