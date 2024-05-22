Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 279.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.15% of Insperity worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Insperity by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 221,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NSP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 0.6 %

NSP traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 116,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,177. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.39.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

