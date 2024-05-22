Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 415,034 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,034 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up about 4.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.77% of Trane Technologies worth $427,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.53. 728,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $336.37.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,391. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total value of $1,084,910.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,388 shares in the company, valued at $976,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

