Status (SNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.17 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Status has a total market cap of $146.35 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,312.99 or 1.00020805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00109609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03781234 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $4,278,328.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

