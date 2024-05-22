TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Cap of $160.39 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $160.39 million and approximately $32.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00057593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,988,761 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,528,848 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.