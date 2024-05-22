Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 55,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 144,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,573,580 shares of company stock valued at $715,722,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.52. 1,711,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,313. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.81 and a 200 day moving average of $444.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

