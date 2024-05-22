Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s 6th Largest Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 4.8% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.43% of Stryker worth $485,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.5 %

Stryker stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.42. 1,515,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.29. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.