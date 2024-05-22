Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 300 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.19. 4,461,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 672,855 shares of company stock valued at $84,490,750. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

