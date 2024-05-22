Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,410.32 and last traded at $1,407.46. 494,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,774,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,395.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,315.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $644.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.