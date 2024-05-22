V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,161,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.