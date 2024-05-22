NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $949.50. 51,779,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,451,395. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $885.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.58. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

