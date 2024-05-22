IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.25 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $751.30 million and $18.25 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001680 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,267,780,757 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

