Tillman Hartley LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tillman Hartley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 140,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,191 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.51. 2,003,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $488.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

