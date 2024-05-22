Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $259,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 89,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARKF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 310,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,840. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

