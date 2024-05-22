Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $6.15 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Family Trust grew its position in AbbVie by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,454 shares of company stock worth $58,595,955. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,892,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.00. The company has a market capitalization of $281.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

