Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 4,689 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $59.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.