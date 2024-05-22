Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.53

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.67.

About Internet Initiative Japan

(Get Free Report)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.