Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.75

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 25578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Aviva Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5488 per share. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

